Janice Kennedy Hines, 78

Janice Kennedy Hines, age 78, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023. She was born in Ferguson, Kentucky in 1945 but moved to Oak Ridge in 1963 shortly after being married. She was a loving wife and mother who devoted her time to raising her children and taking care of the home.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edwin D. Hines, Jr., parents, J.R. & Melvina New Kennedy. Survivors include son, Edwin D. Hines, III & wife, Angela K., and Kevin K. Hines; brother, J.P. Kennedy & wife, Janet; nieces, Kimberly Reid & husband, William, and Jill Eubanks; great-nephews, Matthew Reid & wife, Sarah and Nathan Reid & wife, Becca, and Travis Reid; special friend, Margaret Luttrell; as well as many other friends, relatives & loved ones.

Family & friends will meet at 1 pm Monday, June 19, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Stephen Gooch officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...