Janice Baker Sanders, 76

Janice Baker Sanders, age 76, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023. Janice loved Oak Ridge and was very involved in the community. She coached softball for over 30 years with the Oak Ridge Softball League and Girls, Inc. Janice headed the reunion committee for ORHS Class of 1965 and was active at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. She always had fond memories of the time she spent working in the cafeteria at Robertsville Middle School. She enjoyed quilting & sewing and loved her dogs. She was a member of the Community Crafter’s Center in Clinton.

Janice was preceded in death by husband, Tommy Sanders; and parents, Robert & Willie Mae Baker. Survivors include daughters, Shannon and DeAnna Sanders; and granddaughter, Chloe Starr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Oak Ridge Softball League and all her softball family and to ORHS Class of 1965. In lieu of flowers, they request donations to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Ginny Bridges officiating. Interment will be held at 3 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...