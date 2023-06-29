Janet Lynn Kilby, Rockwood

Janet Lynn Kilby, age 71 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26th, 2023. She was born on March 1st, 1952, in Rockwood, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time taking care of her family. She attended Pennine Baptist Church in Spring City, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents: Patricia Hodge Carter & Elbert Hodge. She is survived by:

Husband: Freddie Kilby

Children: Jeremie Kilby (April)

Tina Kilby

Sheena Kilby

Grandchildren: Jacob Kilby, Braden Kilby, Alexis Kilby, Damion Goldberg, Shyann Goldberg, Kayden Goldberg, Mason Goldberg, Briley Walters, Dillinger Goldberg, Neyland Goldberg, Greyson Goldberg, Kyson Goldberg, Tristan Long, Matthew Goldberg, and Wyatt Goldberg

Great Grandchildren: Paisley Waldo, Raylan Waldo, Aubrey Kilby, Isabella Goldberg

Brother: Eddie Hodge

Nieces: Brandy Hodge, Ashley Hodge

And several other extended family members and friends



The family will receive friends on Friday, June 30th, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm Et with Pastor Charles Bowen officiating. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Janet Lynn Kilby.

