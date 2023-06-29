Janet Lynn Kilby, Rockwood

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 66 Views

Janet Lynn Kilby, age 71 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26th, 2023. She was born on March 1st, 1952, in Rockwood, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time taking care of her family. She attended Pennine Baptist Church in Spring City, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents: Patricia Hodge Carter & Elbert Hodge. She is survived by:

Husband:        Freddie Kilby
Children:        Jeremie Kilby (April)
            Tina Kilby
            Sheena Kilby
Grandchildren:    Jacob Kilby, Braden Kilby, Alexis Kilby, Damion Goldberg, Shyann Goldberg, Kayden Goldberg, Mason Goldberg, Briley Walters, Dillinger Goldberg, Neyland Goldberg, Greyson Goldberg, Kyson Goldberg, Tristan Long, Matthew Goldberg, and Wyatt Goldberg
Great Grandchildren: Paisley Waldo, Raylan Waldo, Aubrey Kilby, Isabella Goldberg
Brother:        Eddie Hodge
Nieces:            Brandy Hodge, Ashley Hodge
And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 30th, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm Et with Pastor Charles Bowen officiating. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Janet Lynn Kilby. 

About News Department

Check Also

Nancy Lou Shepard, Maynardville

Nancy Lou Shepard, age 73 of Maynardville passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: