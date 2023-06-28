Jane Murray Harmon, Harriman

Mrs. Jane Murray Harmon, age 83, of Harriman, passed away June 27, 2023, at Signature HealthCARE in Rockwood. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jane enjoyed painting and working with clay.

She is preceded in death by her husband: John Wayne Harmon.

Parents: Lenard & Ruth Murray.

Brother: LB Murray.

Two sisters: Peggy Cortney and Donna Murray.

She is survived by two sons & daughter-in-law: CW & Cathy Harmon, and James Harmon.

Brother: Dennis Murray.

Two sisters: Joann Langley and Betty Cox.

Grandson: Christopher John Harmon.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jane Murray Harmon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...