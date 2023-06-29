Jane Elizabeth “Beth” Truex, Oak Ridge

Jane Elizabeth “Beth” Truex, age 82, of Oak Ridge, died peacefully at Park West Medical Center on June 29, 2023, after a stroke. She was born on May 18, 1941, in San Diego, CA, where she grew up. As a young child, Beth declared she wanted to be a “nurth.” She earned an Associate of Arts degree in Nursing from Pasadena City College in 1973.

In 1974, Beth moved to Tennessee to be near family. She worked as a nurse for 30 years at Park West Medical Center, serving as the night shift nurse supervisor over the final 10 years, before retiring in 2010. Prior to Park West, she also worked at Methodist Medical Center and UT Medical Center. Beth’s love for cardiac care nursing led to the development of her well-known expertise in reading heart rhythm strips and EKGs which she taught to hundreds of Covenant Medical Corporation employees.

Beth loved family gatherings and despite several chronic health challenges, she was a trooper who maintained a positive outlook. When younger, she was a very talented clarinetist, earning the top rating for clarinet solos in the Southern California All-State High School Band her senior year. She was also known to be highly competitive when bowling or playing billiards and was a long-time devoted Braves fan. She especially loved time with her grandchildren and doted on her Bichon Bolognese dog, who was her support and constant companion.

Beth was preceded in death by father, A. Crawford Truex; and mother, Frances P. Mersereau Truex. She is survived by her daughter, Robbi Carter (Jake); son, Paul Weyers (Angela); grandsons, Mitchell Weyers and Justin Humphrey; granddaughter, Anna Humphrey; brother, Bill Truex (Mairzy); nieces, Patti Cates and Cindy Gaston (Cody); nephew, Richmond Truex (Beckie); and several grandnieces & grandnephews; as well as many friends & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee (SBRET), P. O. Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933, or to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm. Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

