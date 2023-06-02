James Scott Grubb, 65

James Scott Grubb, age 65, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Scott was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved animals. He had a love for people, both young and old. Scott lived by the motto “A Country Boy Can Survive” and took pride in teaching others how to live off the land.

Scott was preceded in death by father, James Grubb; and son, James Michael Grubb. Survivors include mother, Joyce Grubb; daughter, Autumn Grubb; sons, Josh Grubb & Matthew Johnson; sisters, Tobye Lowe & husband, Gary, Rorrye Byrge & husband, Billy, and Teresa Grubb & significant other, Nathan Vann; grandchildren, Destiny and Madison Grubb, and Tyler, Peyton, Ashley, and Matthew Gage Johnson; friends, Richard & Glenn; and many other relatives & loved ones.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 3 pm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...