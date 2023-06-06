James Morgan Jr, Oliver Springs

James Morgan, Jr. (Junior) of Oliver Springs passed away on June 4, 2023. His family moved to Oliver Springs in the early 60’s.

He was born in the Buffalo Community of New River and married Nancy Braden on October 1, 1964. They were married for 58 years.

Junior retired from Y-12 in 1998 and was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Jim, and Opal Morgan; Brothers and sisters, Brenda Gaylor, Anna Lou Davis, Dave Morgan, and Avery Morgan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Braden Morgan;

Son, Allen Morgan and wife Melissa of Oliver Springs;

Grandchildren, Natalie Smith (Zach) of Oneida, Seth Morgan (Olivia) of Clinton, Lauren Patton (Joshua) of Summertown, TN;

Great-grandchildren, Colyer, Landry, and Carter Smith, Amelia Morgan, Knox Patton;

Sister, Eula Jean Raines of Wartburg; Brother, Ed Morgan of Oliver Springs;

And a host of other family members and friends.

A Graveside service will be held at Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery. The date and time will be announced soon.

