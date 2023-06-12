James “Jimbo” Holmes, Rockwood

James “Jimbo” Holmes was born on March 8th, 1933, and departed this life on June 7th, 2023. James spent his childhood in Cleveland, TN, in a home full of brothers and sisters. He moved to Rockwood in 1952, and at that time started work with Roane Electric. In 1965, James was employed by Union Carbide in Oak Ridge as an electrician and would stay there for 29 years until his retirement in 1994.

James was a proud member of IBEW for 70 years. In addition, he had been a member of Rockwood Lodge #403 since 1955. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served in a number of capacities. At that church, he was known as the go-to guy for any and all repairs.

James loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Some of the highlights of his hunting pastime included pheasant hunts out west with his closest buddies.

He was always the happiest when he was working in his muscadine vineyard, and he was famous among his family and friends for his jelly and wine-making skills.

James never met a stranger and had a host of friends throughout his lifetime. In recent years, he enjoyed his Tuesday evening outings at El Patron with a special group of friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Elmer Holmes and Ivy Ray Terry Holmes; 3 siblings: Walter Holmes, Jesse Ray Holmes, and Janet Evans; his 2 sons: Randy Holmes and Dennis Holmes also preceded him in death.

He is survived by:

Wife of 71 years: Dorothy Helen Sliger Holmes of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Gail Neal of Rockwood, TN

And his special buddy and personal cook: Lee Fisher “Fish” of Harriman, TN

James also leaves behind his grandson, Jason Crabtree of Kingston, TN

And his granddaughter, Annie Laurie Crosby of Ridgeland, MS.

Also surviving are his great-granddaughters: Savannah Henes (Andrew) of Knoxville, TN, and Elise Shultz and Kiley Shultz of Ridgeland, MS.

Great Grandson: Jackson Crabtree of Oak Ridge, TN

Great-great granddaughters: Mary Alice and Sofia Hernandez of Ridgeland, MS

Sisters: Judy Poteet, and Wilma Trewhitt of Cleveland, TN

Brothers: Paul Holmes of Cleveland, TN

Franklin Holmes (Carrie) of Stockton, CA

And several nieces and nephews

Services for Mr. Holmes will be held on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET at the First Presbyterian Church (429 Rockwood St, Rockwood, TN 37854). Receiving of friends will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Rockwood, or to All God’s Children (an ecumenical food ministry for local children) C/O First Presbyterian Church 1101 Jackson St, Manchester, TN 37355

The family would like to thank all of their friends, family, church family, and the staff at Roane Medical Center for all the kindness and care shown to us these last few weeks.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James “Jimbo” Holmes. An online registry is available at evansmortuary.biz.

