Jack E. Nelson, Endicott, NY (Oakdale)

Jack E. Nelson, 67, of Endicott, New York, formally of Oakdale, followed his strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and went to be in his presence after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army, he completed MP Training in Alabama, in 1975, then served overseas in Germany from 1975 to 1984. He retired as a postal worker from the USPS of Endicott. Jack was a minister of the Gospel and completed writing the first edition of the Eschatology Study Bible to be published. He was an accomplished gospel singer/songwriter and held concerts at the Forum Theater in Binghamton, the Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC), and various churches around the country. Jack was also the Founder, President, and CEO of Wycliffe Theological Seminary.

Jack was predeceased by his mother: Audrey Bell.

Father: Jack Gang

Sister: Christine Cagley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Iris.

Son: Daniel.

Two brothers: Bill Vittatoe and Larry Nelson

Six sisters & brothers-in-law: Carol Davis, Ella Jones, Sandra & Van Willis, Ronda & Frank Cook, Vickie & Lloyd Leathers, and Darlene Turner.

Sister-in-law: Dean Scott.

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Water Baptist Church, 1405 Taylor Road, Owego, NY. The burial will be in the Bath National Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Tennessee.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack E. Nelson’s memory to The Living Water Baptist Church – Peru Missions, 1405 Taylor Road, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Jack’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.

