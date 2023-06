Isaac Lance Human, age 16 of Deer Lodge, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 19, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

