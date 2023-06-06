Isaac (Ike) Claude Smith, 78, went to Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born in Union, MS on March 8, 1945, to Isaac Monroe and Docia Cole Smith. He retired after 37 years with the Department of Energy Office of Corporate Financial Systems. Ike also served our country as SGT in the Tennessee National Guard.

Ike loved all genres of music which brought him great joy during his illness. He was a big history buff and spent many hours reading or visiting historical sites and museums. He loved working in his yard and often joked he should have been a “ditch digger” because of the joy working outside brought him. He was truly a man of integrity and a devout Christian. He was a member, Deacon, and Treasurer of Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge for many years. Upon returning to East Tennessee, he joined Broadway United Methodist Church in Maryville, Tennessee.

Considered the perfect husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Bobbie Gray Smith with whom he shared 56 years of love and laughter;

Daughter, Amy Love;

Son, Doug Smith, and wife, Melissa who was like a second daughter;

The love of his life, granddaughter Emilee;

Brother, Colen, and wife Saramae Smith; sisters-in-law, Tammy Bradshaw and Liz Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy Huff; Brothers, Stephen and Michael Smith;

Mother and father-in-law, Robert and Lillian Gray;

Brothers-in-law, Charles Gray, and Billy Gray.

No formal services are planned. Family will receive friends and family at their home on June 24th from noon-3:00 pm. Contact family for address and directions.

To leave a note for Ike’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

