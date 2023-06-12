Irene Russell, 87

Irene Russell age 87 of Kingston, TN passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. She was of the Baptist Faith. Irene enjoyed gardening, flowers, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband John T. Russell, brothers Albert, Louie, Morgan, and Doc Goss, twin sister Lorene Goss, and sister Lauri Goss.

Survived by daughter Elaine Strange, son Deven Russell, stepdaughters Pat Sargent and Viola Powers, grandchildren Kody Strange, Austin Strange, and Katherine Middaugh, many great-grandchildren, and special friend Ronnie Nickell

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, with funeral service to follow at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Russell Family.

