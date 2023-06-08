Hubert Matthew Marlow, Andersonville

Hubert Matthew Marlow age 47, of Andersonville, TN, passed away on June 5th, 2023 at his residence. Matthew was born on October 23, 1975, to Pat Marlow and Hubert Marlow. He loved to watch UT Football and the Tennessee Titans. Matthew was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by: Grandparents: Henry and Cleo Robbins and Earnest and Callie Marlow, brother: Chad Marlow.

Matthew is survived by parents Hubert & Mary and Pat and Clint, brothers: Joe Robbins and Wendell Flatford Jr., Sister: Angie Hamner, sister-in-law: Stephanie Marlow, children: Brenton Marlow, Taylor Fore, and Emilee Riggs, two grandchildren: David and Hunter Fore, and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends that will mourn his passing.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top with Rev. Johnny Marlow officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

