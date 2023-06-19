Howard Raymond Gilchrist, 88

Howard Raymond Gilchrist, also known as Gil, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2023, at his home in Heiskell. He was born on December 16, 1934, and proudly served as a Paratrooper in the US Army. He later worked for Y-12 and enjoyed golf, bowling, and watching TV westerns.



Gil is preceded in death by his father, John Howard Gilchrist; mother, Margaret Mattos Wilson; step-father, Alfred A. Wilson; son-in-law, Tommy Brooks; close aunt who was like a second mother to Gil, Wilma Heverly and her son, Harold; mother-in-law, Willie D. Braden; brothers-in-law, Gusta “Buddy” Braden and Virgil Braden (Sherry).



Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Braden Gilchrist; children, Terri Brooks, Jerry Gilchrist (Robin), and Randy Gilchrist (Gail); 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Braden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.



The family would like to especially thank hospice nurse, Jannie and Gil’s caretakers, Karen Brown and Deasha for the excellent care and compassion that was shown. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Gilchrist family. www.sharpfh.com.

