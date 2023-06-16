House Fire call in East Roane County Today responds all Volunteer Agencies

All volunteer fire departments that were available today were sent to 215 Howard Road, which runs off Dogwood Valley Road, in East Roane County. Flames were showing when the units arrived on the scene, they did get a quick knockdown on the structure. No one was injured. The call came in around 12:00 noon today to respond. The fire is currently under investigation.

