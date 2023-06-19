Helga Wyatt, Rockwood

Mrs. Helga Wyatt, 82, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was born on January 27, 1941, in Stuttgart, Germany. She fell in love with an American soldier, married, and moved to the United States in 1966. She was a strong woman, and a loving wife, Mom and Grandma. She was a gifted gardener and loved working outside in her flowers. She had a tender heart for all animals and spoiled her own. She attended Piney Grove Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Pauline Ballier; and her husband, Samuel Baxter Wyatt.



She is survived by her son, Scotty Wyatt (Melanie) of Knoxville; daughter, April Holloway (Travis) of Watertown; granddaughters, Olivia and Claire Wyatt of Knoxville; sister, Gisela Wörner of Stuttgart, Germany; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made for Mrs. Wyatt. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to the Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854, or call (865) 354-7387. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz

