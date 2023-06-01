Harry B. Bannon, Kingston

Mr. Harry B. Bannon, age 81, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee, and also a former longtime resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born December 22, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Bannon was a member of St. Mark Methodist Church in Knoxville and was also Retired Commander and Instructor with the TNWG, Civil Air Patrol (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary) in Knoxville, Tennessee, and was a Retired Director of Manufacturing at Robertshaw Controls in Knoxville. He along with his wife and family built (both the building and the business), owned, and operated Pool Furniture Services in the Industrial Park in Rockwood. A man of many talents and skills, he was a licensed electrician, licensed HVAC technician, did upholstery, and built and restored boats and cars. He was a certified scuba diver; was a private plane owner and pilot, achieving his private and commercial pilot certification, and became a flight instructor. He was always willing to help anyone in need and enjoyed passing along his knowledge with kindness, in everything from helping a neighbor, to making sure his sons got scuba certified at an early age, helping his wife obtain her pilot’s license, and working on projects with his family, including building several houses from the ground up. Not only did he pass along skill and great work ethic to his family, but he also loved the times with them having fun with such activities as riding dirt bikes, playing tennis, scuba diving, and water skiing (even barefoot and even into his more mature years. Most of all, he loved his family, and doing things together with them was important. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Bernard Bannon and Marguerite Herring Bannon; and his sister, Betty Bannon.

Survivors include:

Wife of 62 years: Barbara L. Bannon of Kingston, TN

Sons & Daughters-in-law: Terry A. (Shannon) Bannon of Loudon, TN

Eric (Marlene) Bannon of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Scott Bannon & fiancée, Summer Cofer of Oliver Springs, TN

Laura (Kaleb) Jones of Oklahoma City, OK

Step Grandchildren: Allyson Newer (Ethan)

Austin Witt

Sister-in-law: Jackie Barberee (Bill) of Atlanta, GA

Nephews: Bobby Barberee of Atlanta, GA

Brad (Erin) Barberee of Knoxville, TN

Great Nephews: Ben and Noah Barberee

And many other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services and celebration of his life will follow on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements have been made and private family disposition will be at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Harry B. Bannon.

