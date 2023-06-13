Harold Dane Miller, 92

Obituaries

Harold Dane Miller, age 92, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center, after a short illness. Harold was born in Butler, Tennessee on September 1, 1930, to William Frank & Margaret Hope Miller.

Harold was a proud veteran of this US Air Force. He retired from the National Weather Service after many years there as a meteorologist technician.

Family has always been important to Harold. Twenty-two years ago, Harold met his beloved wife, Shirley. When they married their four children and grandchildren became a family. Eleven great-grandchildren have since been added to the group.

Survivors include wife, Shirley; children, Elaine Massey & husband, Ricky, Steven Miller, and Cheryl Beams & husband, William; brother, Richard Miller; and sisters Deborah Lemons & husband, Jim, and Peggy S. White.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary with Minister Ricky Van Massey officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

