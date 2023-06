Glen Baxter Trail, of Petros, TN, passed away on June 4, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his Son, Wade Trail; and sister, Della Long.

He is survived by his wife, Shelby; son, Warren Trail; sisters: Barbara Massengale and Judy Franklin; and brothers: Bobby Nunley and George Nunley.

There will be a graveside service Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Petros Cemetery in Petros, TN with Dr. Jim West officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Baxter Trail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...