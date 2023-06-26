Gladys Marie Howard, 92, Harriman

Gladys Marie Howard age 92, of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Foothills Transitional Care in Maryville. Gladys was a lifelong painter and artist.


She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth J. Howard, sisters Glenna Litton and Irene Edwards

Survived by
Sons Dennis Howard of Harriman
Bryan Howard of Knoxville
Granddaughter Ashley Howard of Kingston
Grandson George Howard of Knoxville
Great grandchildren Zander Howard, Hunter Underwood, Kaden Underwood, and George Howard Jr.
Sisters Wanda Oney
Reba McCullough

The family will gather at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg for a Graveside Service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Howard Family.

