Gladys Marie Howard, 92, Harriman

Gladys Marie Howard age 92, of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Foothills Transitional Care in Maryville. Gladys was a lifelong painter and artist.



She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth J. Howard, sisters Glenna Litton and Irene Edwards

Survived by

Sons Dennis Howard of Harriman

Bryan Howard of Knoxville

Granddaughter Ashley Howard of Kingston

Grandson George Howard of Knoxville

Great grandchildren Zander Howard, Hunter Underwood, Kaden Underwood, and George Howard Jr.

Sisters Wanda Oney

Reba McCullough



The family will gather at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg for a Graveside Service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Howard Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...