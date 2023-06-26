Geraldine Harris, Wartburg

Mrs. Geraldine Harris, age 88, of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Geraldine was a longtime member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. Geraldine loved to do crafts such as pottery and was often painting or working on home projects. She loved spending time with her family, especially her husband of over 60 years, Willard Harris.



Geraldine was preceded in death by her sons, Barry and Dennis Michael Harris, parents Harry and Lena Garrett, and brother James Dale Garrett.



Geraldine is survived by her husband Willard Harris, grandson David Harris and wife Heather, grandson Stephen Harris and wife Lorra, great-grandson Owen, great-granddaughters Cheyenne and Zoe, sister-in-law Roberta Garrett, and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 26, at Elizabeth Baptist Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the services to follow with Bro. Buster Armes officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Geraldine Harris.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...