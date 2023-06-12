Georgia J. Ledbetter, 91, Kingston

Mrs. Georgia J. Ledbetter, age 91, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born May 27, 1932, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Ledbetter was of the Apostolic Faith. She enjoyed working on puzzles and loved to cook for and to sew things including her embroidered handkerchiefs, especially for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lee Bane and Mary Ann “Mollie” Hamilton Bane; husband, Robert Frank “Bob” Ledbetter; daughter, Linda Proctor; son, Robert Michael Ledbetter; and sisters, Anna Mae Leffew, Ethel Brazel, Volena Robinson Barr, and Helen Dunn.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Patricia Hope of Oak Ridge, TN

Rosemary B. Ledbetter of Kingston, TN

Rita Carol Weimann of Mims, FL

Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



Family and friends will meet on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Lawrence Waller officiating.

