George Baxter McAddley, 84

George Baxter McAddley, affectionately known as “G-Love” to friends, passed away on May 30, 2023, at the age of 84. He was born on June 9, 1938, leaving behind cherished memories and a lasting impact on the lives of his family.

George is survived by his ex-wife, Sharon McAddley, and his four children: Nikki, Eric, Jason, and Christina. He also leaves behind a legacy of love through his seven grandchildren: Jayden, Jaci, Christian, Carter, Bailey, Jason Jr., and Caliyah.

Throughout his life, George had a warm and welcoming spirit that made those around him feel instantly at ease. He possessed a genuine interest in people and had a talent for making friends.

One of George’s greatest passions was tennis. He found happiness on the court, where he showcased his skills and shared his enthusiasm for the sport. Tennis was a source of fulfillment for him, and he took great delight in sharing his passion with his children, patiently teaching them the game.

George had a unique knack for finding practical solutions to fix things. He approached repairs, big or small, with unwavering determination and resourcefulness. His ability to solve problems was well-known, and he often relied on his trusty duct tape to get the job done.

George Baxter McAddley, or G-Love as he was affectionately called, will be deeply missed by his family and friends. George’s vibrant spirit and his remarkable resourcefulness will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

May he find eternal peace, and may his memory be cherished forever.

A private graveside was held.

To leave a note for G-Love’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...