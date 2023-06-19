Gary Luke Seiber, Coalfield

Gary Luke Seiber, also known as “Speck,” age 66 of Coalfield, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. Gary was born on September 26, 1956, in New River but moved to Coalfield in 1988. He worked as a Coal Miner for Cross Mountain Coal and was a Baptist. He enjoyed being on the lake, fishing, camping, and tinkering on whatever he could find. His family describes him as a “Mr. fix-it” who had a heart of gold, but was very stubborn; he always said he should have been a cowboy. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is preceded in death by his father, Luke Seiber, and brothers, Darrell Seiber and Tim Seiber.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy West Seiber; mother, Velma Seiber; son, Gary Chris Seiber; daughter, Misty Nicole Carroll (Dustin); brother, Danny Seiber (Debra); grandchildren, Christopher Seiber, Joshua Seiber, Jacelyn Young, Cainen Jarnigan, Raylan Carroll, Madison Wilshire; great-grandchildren, Bransyn Seiber, Sophia Seiber, and a baby girl on the way, Emilia Seiber; lots of special friends, nephews, and nieces that he loved dearly.



His wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Seiber family. www.sharpfh.com.

