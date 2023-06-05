Fred G. Weaver, Philadelphia, TN

Fred G. Weaver age 75 of Philadelphia, TN passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home. Fred lived in Paint Rock, Tennessee all his life and was a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church. After 40 years of service, he retired from Y12.

Preceded in death by his parents Willard and Beatrice Weaver,

Brothers, Danny and Karl Weaver.

Survived by wife, Linda Weaver of Philadelphia, TN

Stepson and wife, Donnie and Lisa Walker of Ten Mile, TN

Sisters; Joyce Halcomb of Knoxville, TN, and Karen Weaver of Kingston, TN

Brother Wayne Weaver of Kingston, TN

Very special great-granddaughter Serene Standridge of Ten Mile, TN, and grandsons; Tyler Stockton of Ten Mile, and Derek Jackson of Sweetwater, TN.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Keith Kile officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Paint Rock Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Weaver Family.

