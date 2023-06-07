Forgety leaving Chamber for new opportunity

(Submitted) Amada Senior Care is proud to announce Jared Forgety, Membership Coordinator of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, will be joining their team as the new Community Liaison for the Knoxville region. Forgety’s extensive experience in community engagement and his love for people make him the ideal candidate for this role.

In his previous position at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Forgety played a pivotal role in fostering strong relationships between business/industry and the community. Understanding the needs of the community and his ability to forge meaningful connections is what makes Forgety the ideal person for this position.

Amada Senior Care, a leading provider of non-medical in-home care, is thrilled to have Forgety join their team.

