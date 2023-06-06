Faith Darlene (Boggs) Dawson, Dayton, OH

Faith Darlene (Boggs) Dawson, age 68, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 21, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, and lived her childhood in Coalfield, Tennessee. She returned to Dayton after high school where she worked as an environmental specialist aka (the cleaning lady as the kids called her).

Darlene had the warmest smile and loving heart. She was passionate and caring but also funny and witty. She was fearless, independent, and compassionate as well as strong-willed and stubborn. These traits gave her strength and courage to endure many of her life challenges. She was a strong fighter and met her illness with strength and determination, never negative giving all she had to fight her cancer. Her strong faith and acceptance of the disease gave her hope for tomorrow, always reassuring all of us that she was fine and she would be ok.

Darlene was selfless and loving, always taking care of others, and putting their needs before her own. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren as well as other family and friends. She enjoyed playing bingo, bluegrass festivals, horseshoe tournaments “ boy she could really throw those ringers”. Lifetime member of VFW Post 657 & Amvets 33 of Dayton.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents: Hoyal F. and Mable Kathryn May; brothers: Jimmy Boggs and Hoyal F. May Jr. aka (Moose); sister: Crystal Diane Cordle; husband: William (Bill) Dawson and ex-husband and friend: Cliff Mccoy.

Survived by her son: Michael (Tina) Mccoy and children: Joshua, Brandon, Emily, Kaitlyn; daughter: Paula Mccoy, and children: Breanna & Bradley Mccoy, Aaliyah Gilmore; great-grandchild: Zia Mccoy; brother: Kenneth May; sister: Rebecca May; a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

She would like to thank her hospice nurse Sandy for her care and support during her illness and Hospice House of Dayton; her lifelong friend Kathy Keefer for her love and support throughout the years and her co-worker and friend Sharon from Elaine’s Cleaning.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm with Funeral to follow at 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45424.

Darlene’s wishes are that everyone loves and support each other and in lieu of flowers donations be made to the family, a charity of your choice, or Hospice of Dayton and Children’s Hospital.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...