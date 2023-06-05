Evelyn V. Styles Daugherty, Harriman

Evelyn V. Styles Daugherty, age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home.

Evelyn was born on January 1, 1943, in Welch’s Camp. She married the love of her life on October 4, 1962.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Parker Daugherty; parents, James and Lissie McGhee Styles; son, Mark Anthony Daugherty; sisters, Judy Styles Jackson and Verda Darlene Styles Templeton;

Survivors include her children, William Gregory Daugherty, James Daugherty, and Stephen P. Daugherty; brother, James Douglas Styles, and wife Patty; grandchildren, Gregory Daugherty, Ashley Daugherty Hickman, Lindsey Daugherty, Christina Daugherty, Brett Daugherty, and Zackary Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Xavier, Avianna, Jaylah, Mar’ Kade, Mar’ Kyden, Armani, and Isabella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A graveside service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Pastor Sam Loy officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Daugherty family. www.sharpfh.com.

