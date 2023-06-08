Ethlyn Campbell, 100, Harriman

Ms. Ethlyn Campbell, 100, of Harriman, passed away June 6, 2023, at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was a member of Wood Chapel Methodist Church. Ethlyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her husband: John D. Campbell.

Infant son.

Parents: Wyatt & Anita Hooks.

Brother: Wyatt Hooks.

She is survived by her three daughters & sons-in-law: Linda & Gene Swafford, Ann & David Swicegood, and Connie & Steve Hendrickson.

Three grandchildren: Angela Shillings, Brian (Janae) Hendrickson, and Scotty (Tracey) Hendrickson.

Seven great-grandchildren: Brady Shillings, Madison Shillings, Steven (Christine) Hendrickson, Kelsey (Andrew) Hendrickson, Macy (Hunter) Atwell, Bryson Hendrickson, and Ashleigh Nease.

The family would like to thank the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living for their loving care.

The family will meet on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a monetary donation to be sent to Woods Chapel Methodist Church.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Ethlyn Campbell during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...