Emily May Shannon, Lancing

Emily May Shannon of Lancing passed away on June 29, 2023. She was a member of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. She was born to the late Lloyd and Martha Collins on January 3, 1945.

Emily is preceded in death by siblings Chester, Bobby Joe, Bunt, Bill, Ronnie, James, Paul, Fay Collins, Mary Liz Maden, and son-in-law William Brown.

Survived by sisters Tena and Gwen Collins, children Karen Brown, Pam (Kelly) Hamby, Bobbie (Eddie) Forsythe, Elmer “Tubby” (Andrea) Shannon, grandchildren Chas (Amber) Shannon, Chris Shannon, Arron (Maddie) Hamby, Andrew and Zachary Forsythe, Caleigh, Ethan, and Evan Shannon and Maci Byrge, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Paiton, and Sawyer Shannon and Windsor and Chesney Griffin, and a host of nieces and nephews.

We send a special thank you to the staff at NHC Oak Ridge and Caris for their care and support.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Emily May Shannon.

