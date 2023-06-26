Mrs. Elizabeth Dianne Lindsey, age 76 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 14, 1947, in Swainsboro, Georgia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was a former member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church where she served in their jail ministry. She was a current member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she has always lived it for the Lord. She loved to sing. She grew up performing in a trio with her mother and brother. She later was in a trio with her mother and daughter as well. She married her late husband, Mr. Charles Lindsey, in Chicago, IL, on December 8, 1966. They went on to settle in Tennessee and raised two children together. She is preceded in death by husband: Charles Lindsey; parents: Willie Preston McNure & Thelma Elizabeth Hadden McNure; brother: Billy McNure; sister-in-law: Naomi McNure; and grandson: Lucas Ramsey. As well as many other extended family members. She is survived by:

Daughter: Lisa Seip (Larry)

Son: Tracy Lindsey (Kim)

Grandchildren: David Giaccio (Melissa), James Lindsey (Sherri), Alan Mills, Lindsey Mills (Matt), Tyler Lindsey (Lauren), Preston Lindsey, and John Lindsey

Great Grandchildren: Aleczander Ramsey, Jaxon Ramsey, Tyelar Ramsey, Charleigh Ramsey, Mason Ramsey, Mia Lindsey, Kayedence Lindsey, Paisley Lindsey, Waylon Lindsey, Richard Giaccio, and Harland Giaccio

Nieces & Nephews: Willie, Rhonda, and Renee

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm Et with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Dianne Lindsey.

