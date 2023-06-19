Eldon “Bud” Helton, Oakdale

Eldon “Bud” Helton, age 73, of Oakdale, passed away on June 17, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by his daughters and family. Bud was born on June 24, 1949, in Oakdale TN. Bud married his late wife, Laura H. Helton on December 22, 1967. Bud and Laura raised three daughters: Kim, Karen, and Marsha. Until their illnesses, they were faithful members of Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Oakdale.

Bud was well known in the Pine Orchard and White Oak Community where he was born and raised. Since 1985, Bud had a thriving Carbon Fiber business, E&L Enterprises, Inc. in Oakdale where he employed much of his family and many members of the community. Buds’ passion was to serve and help others in need. He mentored many young men and shared his passion for his business and farm. He instilled the message, “Love Thy Neighbor” throughout his life. Bud will be greatly missed but he is united in glory with his Savior Jesus Christ, and his forever sweetheart Laura.

Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Laura; and parents, Beulah and Sam Helton of Oakdale; his brothers, Wayne, Tony, Gary, Sammy; and sisters, Alice “Sis”, and twin sister, Ellen Sue.

SURVIVORS

Sisters, Janice Holder and Geraldine Reynolds; brother-in-law, Johnny; Daughters and Sons-In Law, Kim and Gerald Clark of Oakdale, Karen and David McDonald of Kingston, Marsha and Matthew Hamby of Harriman;

Grandchildren, Jennifer Nelson and husband, Dexter, Heather Tilson, and husband, Josh, Aaron Helton and wife, Chelsea, Brent Hamby and wife, Jennifer, Jesse Clark and wife, Cortney, Brittany Lowe and husband, Jesse, Courtney Helton and fiancé, Chris, Caroline McDonald, Kaylee Read and husband, Rick, Madison Clark;

Great Grandchildren, Emily, Annabelle, Grant Helton, Eddie and Salem Nelson, Emma Hamby, Mia and Able Tilson, Colton, Cameron, Kinley Clark, Carsyn Hinds. Bud also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews who he adored.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at West Side Baptist Church in Oakdale with funeral service following at 8:00 pm, with Brother Wayne Nelson, Pastor of Westside, officiating.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale. Serving as pallbearers will be Mitchell Young, Marcus McPhearson, Luke Turner, Jimmy Bingham, Patrick Davidson, and Derrick Vespie. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Vespie, Jackie Hensley, Brad Hensley, Jeff Farris, Stone Stewart, and Hunter Summers. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

