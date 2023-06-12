Douglas Rhea Turner, Rockwood

Mr. Douglas Rhea Turner, age 71 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 8, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1951, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. Doug always enjoyed fishing and would go any time he had the opportunity. He loved to play tennis, softball, and many other sports in his youth. He is preceded in death by his parents: Garland and Mayme Turner; Daughter: Kaylah Victoria Watson; Brothers: Stanley, Alvin, and Jerry Turner; Sisters: Peggy Hackler, Debbie Turner, Tammy Turner, and Patricia Raulston. He is survived by:

4 Grandchildren:    Abby, Kyleigh, Jaycee Watson & Kalen McClure
Siblings:        Jim Turner, Darryl Turner (Shannon), Judy Johnson (Frank), Carolyn Turner Billings (Greg), Kathy Boring (Ronnie)
And many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

Cremation arrangements have been made and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

