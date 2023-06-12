Donna Powers Woods, Knoxville (formerly of Oak Ridge)

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Donna Powers Woods, age 79, passed away peacefully Friday, June 9, 2023, in the presence of her loving husband, James. Donna currently resided in Knoxville but was a former longtime resident of Oak Ridge.

Donna was a member of the New York Avenue Church of Christ and taught 8th-grade Science at Robertsville Middle School from 1967-1997 before starting a career in Real Estate. She became owner/broker at Realty 100 in Oak Ridge and later worked as a broker for Linda Brown Realty in Oak Ridge. During this time, she was a tour guide for Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1966-2006. She also had the opportunity to serve as a tour guide at the 1982 World’s Fair.

Donna was preceded in death by father, Washington Powers; mother, and Ruby Lee Gillespie Powers of Murfreesboro. Survivors include husband, James Edward Woods; stepson, Steven Woods & wife, Paula of Knoxville; step-grandson, Joshua Woods & wife, Gloria of Kingston; and step-great grandsons, Brady and Damian Woods of Kingston.

The family will receive friends 2-4 pm EST Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm with Rev. Tim Hardy officiating. They will also receive friends 12-2 pm CST at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm CST at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com or woodfinchapel.com.

About News Department

Check Also

Roberta June McCartt Kelly, Sunbright

Roberta June McCartt Kelly of Sunbright passed away on June 10, 2023. She was born on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: