Don Garren, Cumberland County

Mr. Don Garren, age 59, a resident of the Dogwood / Ozone Community of Rockwood, in Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born September 11, 1963, in Rockwood, Tennessee, and was a lifelong resident of the Dogwood / Ozone Community. Don was a retired Crane Operator and was a member of the Operators Union. He was of the Baptist Faith and had attended the Friendship Baptist Church and the Daysville Baptist Church, both in Rockwood. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his Mother and Father dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & “Tootsie” Garren.

Survivors include:

His Brothers and Sisters: Lee (Wanda) Garren of Ozone, TN

Floyd (Elizabeth) Garren of Murfreesboro, TN

Rhonda Garren of Knoxville, TN

Doug (Nancy) Garren of Ozone, TN

Missy (Danny) Dalton of Ozone, TN

And several beloved Nieces and Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews

And many other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Westel, Tennessee on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Interment will also be held at a later date in the Dogwood Cemetery in the Dogwood Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee.

