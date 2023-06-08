Delmer (Chuck/Hippie) Collier, Kingston

Delmer (Chuck/Hippie) Collier, age 71 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home. He was born January 6, 1952, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was of the Baptist faith. Chuck enjoyed going to yard sales and was an avid hunter and fisherman.  Preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose & Julia Ada Breazeale Collier; brothers, J.P., Ed, and Jim; sisters, Helen and Johanne.

SURVIVORS

Loving Companion of 25 years        Barbara Reynolds of Kingston

Step-sons                                           Matt Moses & Fancy of Kingston

                                                           Robbie Moses of Kingston

                                                          Chris Wallace & wife, Tina of Sweetwater

Grandson                                           Steven Wallace of Kingston

Great-granddaughters                      Aubree & Rylee Wallace of Kingston

Great-grandson                                 C.J. Wallace of St. Augustine, FL

Brothers                                             Ken Collier & wife, Brenda of Rogersville

                                                           Elmer Collier & wife, Betty of Loudon

Sister                                                  Linda Galyon of Kingston

Special Friends                                  Hugh Patterson, Jabo Ray, Cuz-Jeanette Moore

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

