Darrell Lee King, Flat Rock, AL

Darrell Lee King, age 65, of Flat Rock, Alabama passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born June 10, 1957, in Knoxville to the late Clyde & Patricia King. Darrell owned and operated D & R Signs for many years before retiring. Darrell took extreme pride in his wife, children & grandchildren. He had a great passion for restoring old homes and bringing back their original beauty. He also loved speed and driving fast in his `57 Chevy. Darrell had a love for people and enjoyed cooking for them. He also enjoyed listening to music. He loved living on the mountain and treasured each day given. He will be greatly missed for his sense of what was really important in life. Preceded in death by his loving son, Caleb King; parents, Clyde & Patricia King.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 42 years Robin King of Flat Rock, AL

Daughter Dawn Marie King & husband, Farhad of Daytona Beach, FL

Son Joshua Lee King of Greenville, SC

Grandchildren Jaden, Leanna, Rain, Caleb, Jasmine

Daughter-in-law Victoria King of Chadds Ford, PA

Brother Robert King & wife, Diane of Wardensville, W. VA

Sisters Linda Dittman & husband, Richard of Port Orange, FL

Phyllis Hutson & husband, Junior of Daytona Beach, FL

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law Bill & Nancy Morgan of DeLeon Springs, FL

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law Christy & Les Preston of Pooler, GA

Angela Ivey of Ormond Beach, FL

David Houser of Port Orange, FL

T.J. & Robyn Ivey of Port Orange, FL

Lindsey & Jason Snyder of Ormond Beach, FL

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Greenway Baptist Church, in Clinton with Celebration of Life following at 12:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Joshua Lee King and Mike Scheuerman presiding. Interment will follow in Greenway Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

