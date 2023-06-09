Daniel Hiram Garrett, Wartburg

Daniel Hiram Garrett went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 7. He was a member and deacon of Elizabeth Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Mae Garrett; brothers Billy Joe and Bill Chitwood; sisters Lillian Hamby and Zella Garrett.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Hamby Garrett. Sons – Alan (Deanna), Kevin (Sheila) of Lancing, and Chad (Monica) of Rockwood. Four grandchildren whom he adored and was so proud of Emily, Kara, Daniel, and Hayden. One sister, Charlene Tice of North Carolina, and one sister-in-law, Rose Chitwood of Connecticut. A host of nieces and nephews as well as his Church family.



Daniel was an active member of the Morgan County Bass Anglers. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He enjoyed his yearly fishing trip with his sons to Lake Okeechobee.



Daniel was active in the community serving as president of the Wartburg youth football league for many years and creating the first youth junior pro basketball in Morgan County. He was also active in the Storehouse Ministries.



The family will receive friends Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Elizabeth Cemetery in Lancing with full military honors. Bro. Buster Armes and Bro. Richard Parker officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elizabeth Cemetery (106 Ada Bishop Road, Lancing, TN 37770).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...