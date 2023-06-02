Daniel Gordon Kerley, Kingston

Daniel Gordon Kerley, age 76, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home in Kingston. He was a member of Robertsville Baptist Church where he found not only great pleasure in attending his Sunday School Class but also a great friend in Pastor Brian Scott. While growing up, Danny enjoyed playing sports and later in life settled on fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, where he could go deep-sea fishing or play a round of golf before topping the day off with some good seafood.

Danny was preceded in death by parents, Gordon & Ruth Kerley; brother, Jerry Kerley; sister, Cathy Spakes; and brother-in-law, Clyde Nelson. Survivors include wife, Marilyn Kerley; children, Angie Manning (Luther), Lisa Grizzard (Tom), Tony Maupin (Anna), and Jennifer Regetz (Jim); grandchildren, Tyler, Rebecca, Landon, Lucas, Tommy, Jordan, Kelsey, Kaylyn, Matthew, Noah, Emma, Ella, and Connor; great-grandchildren, Lakyn, Calvin, Chloe, Joanie, and Harvey; brother, Garry Kerley (Irene); sister, Connie Aytes (Jeff); and sisters-in-law, Joan Neyman & Janet Kerley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Robertsville Baptist Church or Choices Resource Center of Oak Ridge. The family will receive friends 4-5 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Robertsville Baptist Church. A service of remembrance will follow at 5 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

