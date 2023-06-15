Criss Sexton, Powell

Criss Sexton age 70 of Powell passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. Chris was born May 13, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Mitchell and Pearl Sexton. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from OSCO Industries in Ohio. Throughout his life, he loved fishing, hunting, trapping, and anything to do with Tennessee football.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Sexton of Powell; sons, Nathan and Daniel Sexton; step-son, Conrad Harris & wife Mandy of Hamden, OH; sister, Marsha Sparks & husband Joe of Dayton, OH; niece, Ashley Huntley & husband Brian; nephew, Andy Sparks & wife Laura.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

