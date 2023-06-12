Commission To Consider Five Applicants Criminal Court Judge in the 13th Judicial District

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

Nashville – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants when it meets on July 18 in Crossville to select nominees for a criminal court judge vacancy in the 13th judicial district, which includes Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, and White counties. The new judicial position was created by the Tennessee General Assembly through Public Chapter No. 396, enacted May 11, 2023, as an Act to amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 16, Chapter 2 and is effective September 1, 2023.

The applicants are:

William M. Blaylock

Rebecca Brady

Shawn C. Fry

Brandon S. Griffin

Benjamin Marsee


 The public hearing for this position is scheduled to be held at the Stone Memorial High School located at 2800 Cook Road, Crossville, TN 38571, on July 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. CDT. 

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Council and Water Board Meetings Canceled for Tonight (June 8, 2023)

The Oliver Springs Town Council Meeting that was scheduled for June 1st, was moved to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: