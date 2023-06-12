Commission To Consider Five Applicants Criminal Court Judge in the 13th Judicial District

Nashville – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants when it meets on July 18 in Crossville to select nominees for a criminal court judge vacancy in the 13th judicial district, which includes Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, and White counties. The new judicial position was created by the Tennessee General Assembly through Public Chapter No. 396, enacted May 11, 2023, as an Act to amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 16, Chapter 2 and is effective September 1, 2023.

The applicants are:

William M. Blaylock

Rebecca Brady

Shawn C. Fry

Brandon S. Griffin

Benjamin Marsee



The public hearing for this position is scheduled to be held at the Stone Memorial High School located at 2800 Cook Road, Crossville, TN 38571, on July 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. CDT.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...