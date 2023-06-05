Charlotte Odessa White Oleson Pengra left this earth to join the Lord on Friday, May 26th. Charlotte was born in Palisade Minnesota and spent her childhood living in north central Minnesota. She married her first husband and had six children. She divorced and moved to the west coast where she met and married Edgar Pengra. They traveled across the country as well as to Canada and Mexico. Charlotte moved to Ohio and then to Tennessee to be near her children and grandchildren. She loved traveling, dancing, needlework, and gardening. Time spent with family was always a favorite and she loved the spring and summer in Tennessee.

Charlotte was preceded by her husband, Edgar Pengra, parents Charles White and Lola Willey, son Jeffery Oleson, siblings Earl White, Myrle Munsch, Leonard White, and Gladys White, and granddaughter Victoria Bettsinger.

She is survived by Siblings: Arlis Howard, Howard White, Ethel Baldy, Leroy White, Roland White, Lorena Horak, and David Stelter. Children: daughter Lorie Helms (Marlin), sons Ronny Oleson, Tom Oleson, Michael Oleson, and Charles Oleson (Christin). Grandchildren Cassidy, M Eugene, Christopher, Tabatha, Amisha, Hope, Tiffany, Crystal, Jeffery, Chelsea, Morgan, Charmain, Isaiah, John, Rikki, Tyler, and Hannah. Numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 8th at 2 pm. Please contact Charmain at (865)684-7344 for information regarding the location.

To leave a note for Charlotte’s family or to share a memory please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

