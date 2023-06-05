Charlene (Charly) Louise Rider Mac Donald, Anderson County

Charlene (Charly) Louise Rider Mac Donald, 86, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 26, 2023, at her home in Anderson County, Tennessee.

She was born in Saginaw, Michigan July 19, 1936, to Lester and Erma Shearer Rider.

She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Norris Tennessee.

Charlene Graduated from Austin High School, El Paso, Texas, Then from Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing. She entered the U.S. Army as an Officer in the Nurse Corp in January 1959.

Charlene is survived by her Husband of 63 years, Lawrence of Anderson County Tennessee; Sons Andrew and Michael (Norma) of El Paso, Texas, Daughter Elizabeth Of Anderson County TN, and 5 grandchildren, 5 great grand Children, two brothers-in-law Douglas and Joseph Mac Donald of Saginaw, MI, two Sister-in-law Rita Reyes of Manassas, VA, Mona Mac Donald of Saginaw, MI.

Charlene was preceded in death by parents and brother John Rider and brothers-in-law Robert and Eugene Mac Donald, Sister-in-law Frances Heintz, Janice and Joyce Mac Donald, and granddaughter Brandy Mc Neal.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24th at 11 am, the Rosary will be said at 10:30 am at Saint Joseph Church in Norris, TN. Arrangement by Hatmakers Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Norris, TN, or the charity of your choice.

