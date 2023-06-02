Camber Layne Carroll, 24, Wartburg

Camber Layne Carroll, born June 9, 1998, found her peace and parted with this world on May 31, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Charlene & Ronnie Frogg and Cynthia & Roy Stringfield; and her daughter Brynleigh Ann Carroll.

Camber is survived by her sweet daughter Everleigh Celeste McClure; Mother Leann Waters & Step Father Dennis Waters; Father Christopher Carroll; Step Father Jeff Cross; Brother Troy Dale “Bubba” Cross; Sister Alexis Storme (Sissy) Carroll; nieces Austin Shyanne King & Paisley Mae Cross; Nephew Brady Brooks King. Dear to her heart Ryan McClure and Joshua Marcum.
Camber leaves behind many cousins and extended family.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Camber Layne Carroll.

