Butler and Ragan Announce Tennessee Arts Commission Grants for Local Organizations

State Rep. Ed Butler, R-Rickman, and State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, announced $177,350 in grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission to support arts and cultural activities in Anderson, Morgan and Overton counties.

“The arts have played an important role throughout Tennessee’s history,” Butler and Ragan said. “These investments will further cultivate the arts in our communities while also enriching countless lives. Economic development, tourism and education will benefit as well.”

Local grant recipients include Appalachian Arts Crafts Center: $1,600, Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge: $38,190, Friends of Standing Stone State Park: $16,700, Grow Oak Ridge: $6,670, Historic Rugby, Inc.: $13,700, Megan Lingerfelt: $5,000, Museum of Appalachia: $5,500, Norris Elementary School: $20,000, Oak Ridge Civic Museum Association: $24,000, Oak Ridge Community Art Center: $18,790, Oak Ridge Playhouse: $27,200.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” Tennessee Arts Commission Executive Director Anne B. Pope said. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.” The commission expects to award approximately 1,000 annual and rolling grants during the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year, totaling up to $13.3 million, Pope added. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas.

The selection process involved a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in various arts disciplines and a review by the full commission. Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the commission is available at tnartscommission.org.

Tennessee’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $1.17 billion in annual economic activity through quality of life, economic vitality, tourism, and a more balanced education for our children.

Ed Butler represents House District 41, which includes Overton, Morgan and part of Anderson, Fentress and Roane Counties. He can be reached at rep.ed.butler@capitol.tn.gov or by calling 615-741-1260.

John Ragan represents House District 33, which includes part of Anderson County. He can be reached at rep.john.ragan@capitol.tn.gov or by calling 615-741-4400.

