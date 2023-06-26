Brenda Sue Cox Tucker, Rocky Top

Brenda Sue Cox Tucker age 65, of Rocky Top passed away on June 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1957, in Jellico, Tennessee to Lee Roy Cox and Wanda L. Meredith Cox. Brenda was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist church. Brenda loved working in the yard, taking care of flowers, camping, and most of all she loved her kids and grandchildren. Brenda is preceded in death by her Grand-Daughter Madison and Husband David Tucker Sr. She is survived by:

Parents Lee Roy & Wanda Cox

Son Chris Hayes

Daughters Kelly Hayes

Casey Hayes

Andrea Hayes

Brothers Marvin Cox

Michael Cox

grandchildren Joseph, Marley, Gavin, Mya, Mason, Chloe, Easton, and Coltyn

Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Meredith Cemetery in Stinking Creek with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

