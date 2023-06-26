Brenda Sue Cox Tucker, Rocky Top

Brenda Sue Cox Tucker age 65, of Rocky Top passed away on June 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1957, in Jellico, Tennessee to Lee Roy Cox and Wanda L. Meredith Cox. Brenda was of the Baptist faith and a member of Main Street Baptist church. Brenda loved working in the yard, taking care of flowers, camping, and most of all she loved her kids and grandchildren. Brenda is preceded in death by her Grand-Daughter Madison and Husband David Tucker Sr. She is survived by:
Parents Lee Roy & Wanda Cox
Son Chris Hayes
Daughters Kelly Hayes
Casey Hayes
Andrea Hayes
Brothers Marvin Cox
Michael Cox
grandchildren Joseph, Marley, Gavin, Mya, Mason, Chloe, Easton, and Coltyn
Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Meredith Cemetery in Stinking Creek with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.