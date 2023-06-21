Brenda L. Hale, 75

Brenda L. Hale, age 75, went to be with the LORD on Saturday, June 17, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Brenda was of the Baptist Faith and attended Royce Baptist Church. After retirement, Brenda enjoyed being with loved ones and raising her family.

Those who preceded her to the gates of Heaven were her parents, two siblings, and her beloved husband Dale Hale.

Brenda leaves behind; four sisters, two brothers, and daughters, Tracy Hale Asbury, and Karla Hale. Loving grandchildren who Brenda was especially active in their lives, along with many other family members who she dearly loved.

Brenda’s favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me”. The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped with Brenda’s quality of life as she battled cancer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Brenda’s name to Cancer Research, Autism Awareness, and Cystic Fibrosis. Friends and family can leave condolences at www.weatherfordmortuary .com. Family will be holding services at a later day.

