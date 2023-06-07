Beverly A. (Holt) Starbuck, Knoxville

Beverly A. (Holt) Starbuck, age 87, died June 6, 2023, at her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born June 19, 1935, in rural Madison County, Ohio, the third child of Edward F. and Lucille (Rector) Holt.

Beverly graduated from London High School (where she was the 1952 Homecoming Queen) in 1953. She did volunteer work at the Madison County Hospital in London, Ohio in the 1970s, and the Golden Hobby Shop in Columbus, Ohio in the 80s and 90s.

Beverly (Bev) had her first date with her husband, James E. Starbuck (Jim) in May of 1950. They married in November 1953, almost 70 years ago. For most of their first three years of marriage, she was a sailors wife, traveling to and from Columbus, Ohio, and Norfolk, Virginia; the home port of the US Navy ship on which Jim served. She had the rare opportunity to ride on that ship from the US Naval Base in Norfolk to Newport News, VA. From November 1953 to May 1959, Beverly had several jobs in Columbus.

Her life was filled with many happy occasions and memories. In July 1959, she became a mother with the birth of a daughter, Lesa. In September 1960 she gave birth to a son, Mike. In 1984 Kevin McMurray became a son-in-law and in 1992 Lisa Reed became a daughter-in-law. During the years of 1989-1997, four grandchildren were born. Then, from 2015-2023 four great-grandchildren were added to the family.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, James Michael (Mike) and his wife, Lisa; son-in-law, Kevin McMurray; grandchildren; Kyle (Naomi) McMurray, Sarah (Ben) Roby, Riley McMurray, and Sean McMurray; great-grandchildren, Ezra McMurray, Hazel Irene McMurray, Eliza McMurray, and Zoe McMurray; and 16 nieces and nephews in Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lesa Deanne McMurray; sister, Helen Jane Blessing; brother, William J. Holt Sr; and two nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 in the Chapel of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

GOD BLESS BEVERLY A. (HOLT) STARBUCK.

