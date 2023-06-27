Betty Wright, Petros

Mrs. Betty Wright, age 89, of Petros went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2023. Betty was a member of the Petros Baptist Church. She loved her family, and we loved her. Her husband of 69 years, B.J. Wright was the love of her life.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Willie Mae & Charles Lincoln Liles; daughter-in-law Cindy; sisters Lida, Anna Mae, and Koleda; brother June bug.

She leaves behind her husband B.J. Wright; sons Bill (Shirley) Wright, Rick Wright; daughter Janie (Kenny) Jenkins; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Petros Cemetery (schoolhouse road).

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Wright.

