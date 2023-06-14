Betty Jo Flick, 89

Betty Jo Flick, age 89, departed this life Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Water of Clinton. She was born April 14, 1934, in Harlan, Kentucky to the late John C. Smith and Lethia Cleveland.

In addition to her parents, Betty Jo was preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Walter M. Flick; son, Timothy Flick; daughter, Sharon Blevins; brothers, Charles, “Chucky” Smith, Donny Hughes, and Ricky Lawson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Polly & Earl McDonald, Wanda & Don Hughs, Jean & Bill Lawson; and nieces, Vicki Smith and Kristan Howerton.

Survivors include sons, Jimmy M. Flick & wife, Debbie, and John Flick; granddaughter, Melissa Sartin; grandson, Chris Sartin; greatgrandchildren, Isaiah, Samuel, and Kyleigh Sartin; sisters-in-law, Susan Palmer and Betty Faye Flick; many nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & loved ones.

A receiving of friends will be held 6-8 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

